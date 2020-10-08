Families are being encouraged to view the “99 Faces Project: Portraits Without Labels” exhibit at One New Hampshire Avenue in Portsmouth to help facilitate a conversation about mental health.
Boston-area visual artist Lynda Michaud Cutrell said she decided to capture the portraits of 33 people who have experienced symptoms of schizophrenia, 33 people who have experienced symptoms of bipolar disorder and 33 people who love them as a way of showing that people cannot know someone’s mental health state just by looking at them.
“We all have mental health, and it’s always changing,” Cutrell said. “You don’t really know what it looks like.”
Cutrell became aware of the stigmas surrounding the diagnosis of a mental illness after a family member began experiencing symptoms. She said the biggest obstacle to treatment is that people don’t want to share what they are going through because of fear they will be categorized or discriminated against.
Cutrell, who is a former president of the board of directors for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Massachusetts, first opened her exhibit at the Boston Museum of Science in 2017. It was on display at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon last year.
One thing older children and teenagers can appreciate at the exhibit is a suspended structure which represents the 23 pairs of chromosomes that are within almost all of a human being’s cells.
Chromosomes contain genes, made up of DNA, and proteins, which are involved in copying and expressing the information in our genes, Cutrell explained.
“It’s the science of who we are and how we are all different,” Cutrell said. “It’s amazingly beautiful. We have seven billion people on Earth and nobody’s alike.”
According to NAMI, the average age of onset for schizophrenia is in the late teens and early 20s for men, or the late 20s and early 30s for women.
Symptoms include hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thinking. Schizophrenia affects about 1% of Americans.
Bipolar disorder has an average onset age of 25 and it causes dramatic shifts in a person’s mood, energy and ability to think clearly.
Every year, 2.9% of Americans are diagnosed with bipolar disorder, with nearly 83% of cases classified as severe, according to NAMI.
Renee Plummer, owner of Two International Group, said she thinks the 99 Faces exhibit should go on display across the country. She and others worked to get the portraits to Portsmouth so people on the eastern side of the state can view them.
“The faces are the same size as yours,” Plummer said as she walked through the portraits. “And for all of the smiles, I think of all the tears that came before this.”
Plummer said anyone who wants to see the exhibit can call her office at 436-8686.