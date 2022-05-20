The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of New Hampshire this weekend – the first time such a warning has ever been issued in May.
Included in the advisory, which lasts from noon on Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday, are the counties of Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack and interior Rockingham, with high temperatures and humidity leading to heat index values up to 97 degrees.
The forecast prompted the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to warn residents to take precautions this weekend.
“Take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family, including your pets, from heat-related illness,” said Jennifer Harper, HSEM director. “During extreme heat, stay hydrated and take extra precautions, such as frequent breaks if you work or spend time outside.”
Young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are all at higher risk for heat-related illnesses.
HSEM offered safety tips:
• Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles
• Drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty
• Check on family, friends and neighbors without air conditioning
• Check on your animals frequently
• Go to a designated public shelter if you r home loses power.
• Stay on the lowest floor out of the sun if air conditioning is not available.
• Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day, and use a buddy system and take frequent breaks
• Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, and protect your face and head with sunblock and a wide-brimmed hat