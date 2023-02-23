When Topher Grace played Venom in “Spider-Man 3,” he said, “I had four hours of prosthetic makeup every morning.” And Rhys Ifans, who played the Lizard in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” spent up to eight hours in the makeup chair to become the scaly supervillain.
That may be their job — and they accept the discomfort and risks that come with it, but for young kids and preteens who love to do face paintings, use a touch of lip gloss or sprinkle on some glitter, the risks are not worth taking.
That’s the conclusion of a new survey published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health that found that about 54% of kids under age 12 use children’s makeup and body products at least monthly, 12% use them daily, and about 20% use such products for eight hours or more at a time.
And that’s a problem because, the researchers say, many children’s makeup and body products contain toxic chemicals like asbestos, phthalates, formaldehyde, and forever-chemicals called PFAs, as well as heavy metals. These can disrupt hormones (make male frogs female), trigger chronic inflammation and increase the risk for diseases such as cancer.
So, mom and dad, for holiday or party fun, you can make face paints from vegetable dyes, use masks and props, and discourage use of makeup products. While children are more susceptible to the effects of toxicants than adults, you might also think about what it is that you use that may contain these chemicals, too.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.