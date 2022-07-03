Welcoming a new baby is a truly special experience. At The Birth Place at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, the experience is designed with family in mind. The center prides itself on providing a safe, comfortable, warm, and caring environment where each family is a priority. The center offer spacious, private rooms that are filled with natural light and all the comforts of home, to help put new parents at ease.
Women who deliver at The Birth Place are supported throughout their experience, with 24/7 on-site coverage from a certified OB/GYN physician and certified nurse midwife.
“We provide the highest level of care, and we are dedicated to a wonderful family-centered experience,” said Sylvia Tufano, MD, FACOG, C-EFM, OB/GYN Hospitalist with The Birth Place at SNHMC. “It is such a privilege to be a part of a pivotal event in people’s lives. We tend to mothers throughout their labor and delivery, and the care that we give is always patient focused. We provide mothers with what they need to feel most comfortable.”
Comfort measures for women in labor range from showering or using a whirlpool tub, various supportive positions to manage pain and help with relaxation, and medical pain management options including pain medications and epidurals. The center’s providers work with patients to find the option that best fits their needs, at any given time throughout their labor and delivery process. The Birth Place team wants all birth experiences to be positive, so they partner with patients to understand their unique needs and wishes while keeping them and baby safe and healthy.
Lacy, a new mother, shared her experience at The Birth Place. “As soon as I met my labor and delivery nurse and the doctors, they eased my anxiety by talking to me like I was a human and part of the medical decisions that were being made. They allowed me to labor in the jacuzzi tub — it is private. I ended up having the labor and delivery that I dreamed of. It was a great experience from beginning to end.”
In most cases, once the baby has arrived, services that mom and baby need will be provided right in their suite. The baby will room in with mom, and The Birth Place has certified lactation consultants to help support women who chose to breastfeed. Before mom and baby are discharged, a pediatric hospitalist will examine the baby to ensure they are ready to go home.
Southern New Hampshire Medical Center provides the latest in labor and delivery technology; one example is the use of the Jada System to rapidly control and treat postpartum hemorrhage or abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding. This allows for women with this complication to recover more easily and decreases the need for blood product transfusions. This leading technology not only makes delivery safer for women, but also allows parents to spend valuable time bonding with their babies immediately after birth.
For babies who may have complications at birth, our Level II Special Care Nursery is located just steps down the hall. The Special Care Nursery is staffed by a neonatologist, pediatric hospitalists, nurses, and other providers who are experts in caring for babies that need extra support.
Visit snhbirthplace.org or call 603-577-2560 to find a provider and for more information about The Birth Place.