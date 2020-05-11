Families in Transition-New Horizons names Maria Devlin new president, CEO

MANCHESTER — Families in Transition-New Horizons has named Maria Devlin as president and CEO.
Devlin, currently the CEO of the American Red Cross for Northern New England, was named to the new post Monday in a release from Families in Transition-New Horizons, one of the state’s largest organizations that provides food, shelter and other services for homeless people and families.
Devlin said she knows she’s taking over FIT-NH at a particularly challenging time when the services it provides are needed most because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Families need support,” Devlin said in an interview. “More than ever, families need food support. People need places to live that are safe, that they can go to and know that they’re going to be taken care of in a safe way.”
Devlin starts at FIT-NH on June 15. She is taking over an organization that has been in particular demand lately. Just last week, Families in Transition opened a second temporary homeless shelter in an apartment building on Union Street, the former Angie’s Place transitional shelter for women.
“We are dealing with something we’ve never dealt with before,” Devlin said. “So every day, organizations are learning how to effectively provide for people who are in need and do it in a safe way so that staff and clients really are safe.”
Scott Ellison, chair of the FIT-NH board of directors, said Devlin brings more than 30 years of nonprofit experience to the organization.
“Maria’s broad experience navigating the unique needs of the nonprofit world combined with her lifelong community connections in New Hampshire makes her a perfect fit for the FIT-NH family and its mission in service of the statewide community,” Ellison said in the release. “She is a compassionate leader with a business savvy that is exactly what we need to continue to successfully navigate the unique challenges of this pandemic while preparing to serve community needs long into the future.”
Devlin has been recognized with numerous awards for her work. She is also a founding member of the Women’s Resource Group of the American Red Cross, a member of the Governor’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion, and a trustee of Waypoint NH, according to the release.
“I’ve always been driven to help those who might have different obstacles in front of them that others do not,” Devlin said.
“For me, it’s about helping them live the best life that they can live. That might be with a little bit of support, that might be with a lot of support. Every individual and every family has a variety of challenges in today’s world and in our society.”
A New Hampshire native originally from Manchester, Devlin said she’s also excited to get a look at the FIT-NH facilities she hasn’t been able to see yet, having gone through the interviewing process during the statewide health restrictions. She said her background in nonprofits and her work with the Red Cross have prepared her for the new position, which will require meeting critical needs at critical times.
“If you don’t have food to feed your family, that’s an emergency for you and your family. If you don’t have a place to sleep that is safe, that’s an emergency for you that day,” she said. “The work of the Red Cross is 24 hours a day. The work of Families in Transition-New Horizons is 24 hours a day.”
Devlin will succeed Maureen Beauregard, who left FIT-NH last fall to take over as president and CEO of Easterseals NH.
“I look forward to meeting all the staff, the clients and people that we serve and our partners within New Hampshire,” Devlin said. “I know it’s a really challenging time and we’re just looking forward to doing our very best for the clients that we serve.”