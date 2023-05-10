Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday unanimously endorsed making birth control pills available without a prescription, brushing aside concerns raised by the agency about whether the medication could be used in a safe and effective manner without physician oversight.

The FDA's outside experts expressed confidence, in a 17 to 0 vote, that consumers could take an oral contraceptive called Opill correctly. They said the benefits of over-the-counter status, such as increased access to contraception, outweighed the risks, including a lack of strict adherence to pill-taking that could result in unintended pregnancies.