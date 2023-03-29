The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved using Emergent BioSolutions Inc's Narcan without a prescription, paving the way for easy availability of the life-saving medication that is used to reverse opioid overdose.

The approval for OTC use of the naloxone-based nasal spray will help align the federal government's stance with states that have provisions to offer the drug without prescription at pharmacies. Emergent said it will make Narcan available on U.S. shelves and at online retailers by late summer.