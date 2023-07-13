A package of the daily contraceptive Opill is seen in an undated illustration

A package of the daily contraceptive Opill is seen in an undated illustration provided by its distributor Perrigo.

 Perrigo/Handout via REUTERS

 The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first over-the-counter contraceptive pill, paving the way for millions of women in the country to purchase birth control without prescription.

The approval comes as more states ban abortion following a ruling by the Supreme Court last year that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision to legalize the procedure nationwide.