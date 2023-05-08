GPH-20230504_RSV

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults 60 and older.

Arexvy, the drug given the green light by health regulators, underwent a clinical trial that included 25,000 people. The vaccine reduced the risk of developing lower respiratory tract disease by 82.6% and cut the threat of suffering severe illness by 94.1%.