Anterior Growth Guidance Appliance

An Anterior Growth Guidance Appliance, or AGGA device, is photographed before it was used by Karan Gill, who wore the device for months and alleges in a lawsuit his teeth were left loose and sensitive. The AGGA's inventor and manufacturer have denied all liability in that lawsuit.  

 Karan Gill/KHN/TNS

In the wake of a joint investigation by KHN and CBS News into a dental appliance that multiple lawsuits allege caused grievous harm to patients, the FDA has begun looking into the product, the Anterior Growth Guidance Appliance, or AGGA, according to a former agency official.

Additionally, KHN and CBS News have learned that the Las Vegas Institute, a training company that previously taught dentists to use the AGGA, now trains dentists to use another device it has described as “almost exactly the same appliance.” That one is called the Anterior Remodeling Appliance, or ARA.