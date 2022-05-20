During a roundtable in Manchester on Friday, police and public health workers said they were grateful to the millions of dollars in federal grants New Hampshire has received to support the fight against the drug crisis, but said they could use more flexibility.
The roundtable was convened for a visit from the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Dr. Rahul Gupta, who is one of the Biden administration’s leaders on drug policy.
Gupta’s visit came a few days after it was announced that New Hampshire would receive another $28.5 million State Opioid Response grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, which has sent $140 million in grants to New Hampshire since 2018.
“Every dollar of that money is critical,” Gupta said, adding that he spoke from experience as a former public health official in West Virginia, another state hit hard by the opioid epidemic.
Earlier in the day, Gupta met with Gov. Chris Sununu to hear about the governor’s initiatives to help employers hire and retain people in recovery.
Since the opioid crisis swept into New Hampshire a decade ago, the state, cities and towns, health care providers and nonprofit organizations have worked ever more closely. These partnerships have used millions in federal funding to stand up innovative programs that have are becoming national models: the Prevention, Enforcement and Treatment partnership that started in Laconia, and Manchester’s Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team.
Both programs pair traditional law enforcement with social work and public health — sometimes training police in different ways, and sometimes pairing police with mental health workers such as social workers and a recovery coach. While that shift in strategy has taken work over the last decade, it has helped save lives, police said.
“That out-of-the-box thinking is what gets stuff done,” said Eric Adams, the Laconia police detective who has led the city’s Prevention, Enforcement, and Treatment program since 2014.
But an “out-of-the-box” new program can be hard to fund, with government at all levels preferring a proven success, and requiring sometimes-onerous amounts of paperwork to show the money has not been misspent.
Margaret Pritchard, CEO of the Lakes Region Mental Health Center, said the stress of applying for federal grants, and dealing with the ongoing measurement and evaluation, has had an effect on hiring, too.
“The ‘i’s’ to dot and the ‘t’s’ to cross has driven the workforce away from doing the work,” Pritchard said. The paper burden has only grown over the decades, Pritchard added, saying she wondered if it was the best use of time for police officers and mental health workers.
Jessica Cantin, CEO of the YWCA of New Hampshire, echoed Pritchard’s sentiments. She had trouble finding someone who wanted to manage both finance and grants — but as soon as she took the word “grants” out of the job description, applicants started coming in.
But Cantin said she still needs someone who can handle grants.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, at the roundtable with Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas, commiserated about federal bureaucracy. Hassan said it has always been difficult to predict where money could have the greatest effect.
“The harder part is aligning the resources with the needs,” said Hassan.