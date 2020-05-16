More than $200 million in federal funding has gone to New Hampshire hospitals so far, but the two Manchester hospitals that have cared for the most COVID-19 patients say they have seen little of that money.
Elliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center combined have cared for about 61% of the 335 people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19, said Catholic Medical Center’s Chief Operating Officer Alex Walker Jr. But he said the two hospitals have so far gotten just 9% of the $224.5 million in federal aid that has been sent to New Hampshire hospitals.
That $224.5 million seems like a lot of money, said Steve Norton, chief strategy officer of Solution Health, the parent company of Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, until you stack it against hospitals’ losses. The New Hampshire Hospital Association has estimated the state’s hospitals will lose $700 million by the end of June.
In March, Norton said the Elliot Hospital lost $15 million. Catholic Medical Center lost $11.5 million, Walker said. In April, Norton estimated a $25 million loss at the Elliot, and Walker estimated Catholic Medical Center lost $20 million — even after both furloughed hundreds of workers and cut hours for hundreds more.
“It’s surreal,” Norton said. “Our financial officers have never seen or had to report numbers like this.”
Losses from the pandemic have forced the Elliot Hospital to shelve plans to expand its emergency room, Norton said, the busiest in the state.
New Hampshire’s urban hospitals seem to have fallen between two groups of facilities targeted for federal aid, Catholic Medical Center’s Walker said. Some federal dollars have been directed to hot spots like New York, Walker said, while other federal funds have been earmarked for rural hospitals, many of which faced hardships before COVID-19.
Walker said he is frustrated with the way federal funds have been doled out.
“That money is intended to go to hospitals that are on the front lines. We here in the city are very, very much on the front lines.”
Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital have applied for funding from the governor’s health care relief fund, as have Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, but none of those hospitals has received state funding.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday he would designate $20 million of the $1.25 billion New Hampshire received from the CARES Act federal relief package for hospitals. The group of state legislators Sununu convened to advise him on spending the federal money recommended sending $140 million to hospitals.
Catholic Medical Center has resumed a small number of time-sensitive procedures — they are no longer performing only emergency and urgent procedures — but have not fully reinstated the elective procedures that hospitals rely on for much of their revenue. Walker estimated a May loss between $15 million and $17 million.
“Without federal relief, without the ability to get back to normal operations, our financial future is very unstable,” Walker said. “At some point we’re all going to run out of cash.”
Sununu spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt said Catholic Medical Center and Elliot will remain eligible for allocations from the state’s $100 million health care relief fund, but the fund was created to prevent hospitals and health care providers from closing. Vihstadt said the governor could also choose to direct some of a $400 million reserve to hospitals.
Senate President Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) said Manchester’s hospitals were struggling financially, even as they bore the greatest burden of COVID patients, and said she wanted to get aid to Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital soon.
”The need is very clearly there,” Soucy said.