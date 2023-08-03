A $2.25 million federal grant to Elliott Health System will enable the Manchester-based network to expand medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder, and open a new clinic at 140 Tarrytown Road.
The inflow of funds over the next three years from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will underwrite the Live Free Project, a collaboration that includes Elliot Health, Hillsborough County Superior Court North, Hillsborough County Department of Corrections, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and Makin' It Happen Coalition for Resilient Youth. The project will begin Oct. 1, 2023, according to a Tuesday news release from Elliot Health.
"The need is significant in Manchester to help individuals facing substance use disorder who are involved in the justice system or at risk of being incarcerated," giving individuals "a better chance at living a healthy, fulfilling life," Carol Furlong, a substance use services consultant at Elliot Hospital, stated in the grant announcement. "We hope our project will serve as a model for other communities because the need reaches well beyond Manchester."
Through the Live Free Project, Makin' it Happen will train staff at Hillsborough County Corrections, Elliot Hospital and community members who want to help. Elliot staff will meet with individuals six to nine months before they are released from a corrections facility to arrange for a a primary care provider, work with their case manager to ensure that their medication-assisted treatment continues, and connect them with housing and job placement resources. The project will include building a peer-to-peer support network to boost participant confidence, fortify the care workforce, and encourage healthy lifestyles.
"Our commitment is to assist in removing stigma through education, and increase awareness of medication-assisted treatment," Mary Forsyth-Taber, executive director of Makin' It Happen, said in the announcement. "Alongside The Elliot, we will help to drive systemic change within the community."
Makin' It Happen Coalition for Resilient Youth coordinates efforts of individuals, organizations, businesses and communities to promote the health and well-being of youth, families and communities, with a focus on mental wellness and alcohol, tobacco and drug prevention, according to its mission statement.