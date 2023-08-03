A $2.25 million federal grant to Elliott Health System will enable the Manchester-based network to expand medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder, and open a new clinic at 140 Tarrytown Road.

The inflow of funds over the next three years from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will underwrite the Live Free Project, a collaboration that includes Elliot Health, Hillsborough County Superior Court North, Hillsborough County Department of Corrections, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and Makin' It Happen Coalition for Resilient Youth. The project will begin Oct. 1, 2023, according to a Tuesday news release from Elliot Health.