A federal judge confirmed the bankruptcy liquidation plan of a health care nonprofit that offers an alternative to traditional health insurance, according to the Insurance Department.
Sharity Ministries Inc. (formerly known as Trinity Healthshare, Inc.), has filed for Chapter 11 protection and has ceased operations. The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware by Sharity confirmed the liquidation plan earlier this month.
Sharity Ministries operates as a health care sharing ministry. Members pay premiums and voluntarily agree to share their medical expenses in accordance with their Christian beliefs, according to the company’s previous website.
In October 2019, the New Hampshire Insurance Department ordered Sharity, along with the Aliera Companies, which had administered and marketed the health coverage, to stop issuing new plans or renewing coverage in the state after receiving dozens of complaints. At the time, about 1,400 New Hampshire residents had signed up for the plans.
Consumers who had a plan with Sharity, Aliera Healthcare or Trinity Healthshare will have a claim opened for them automatically, and may be entitled to recovery through the bankruptcy action in Delaware, according to the news release.
Claims are based on the greater of two figures: a member’s total monthly payments to Sharity or their total gross unpaid medical bills. In most cases, however, the money recovered will likely be a fraction of the total, the release reads.
“I urge affected consumers to take the necessary steps to insure themselves and their families. The NHID has a wealth of resources to help you navigate the market and find the best plan for your particular circumstance,” said NHID Commissioner Chris Nicolopoulos, in a statement.