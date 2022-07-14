In “Body Heat,” the steamy 1981 movie starring William Hurt and Kathleen Turner, an overheated murder plot proves, whether it’s love or greed that fuels the fire, it’s easy to get burned. A good lesson for dealing with this summer’s overheated conditions!
If you love the beach and are greedy for outdoor adventures, you need to protect yourself from excess body heat.
Signs of distress: Heat exhaustion causes profuse sweating, weakness, nausea, vomiting, headache, lightheadedness and muscle cramps. When it progresses to heat stroke, you often stop sweating and experience confusion and agitation, and can fall into a coma.
The three-step protection plan: Stay connected, stay hydrated and stay cool.
1. If you’re age 65 or older — or have friends and relatives who are — check in with each other to make sure there are no signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Also vulnerable to heat-related problems: infants and young children; people who are overweight or chronically ill; those taking medications for depression, insomnia or poor circulation; and anyone doing a lot of physical activity.
2. Stay well-hydrated by drinking water or electrolyte-infused water, without added sugar or stimulants. If you go outside, bring a water bottle to sip from as you sweat. If you feel you’re overheating or you stop sweating, call a friend and get into a cool place — even an air conditioned car can help.
3. Stay cool by using ice packs on your neck or wrist and drinking cool beverages. Lower indoor temperatures with shades on windows, fans and/or air conditioners.
