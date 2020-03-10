CONCORD — A fifth New Hampshire resident has tested positive for COVID-19, a man who came in close contact with a carrier in another state, state health officials said Tuesday.
News of the case came just ahead of a briefing for state senators from local health and education officials addressing evolving plans to address the spread of the virus.
The Rockingham County man is self-isolated at home and has remained at home since he was stricken ill, except to visit a physician, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said.
People in his household have also self-isolated.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health tested the man and notified New Hampshire officials of the latest test result. New Hampshire health officials will notify anyone who may have been in close contact with the latest confirmed COVID-19 case.
This is the second case reported in Rockingham County. Grafton County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
State health and education officials briefed legislators Tuesday on local efforts to address the spread of the virus.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut addressed questions regarding the possibility of shuttering schools, following announcements by several Massachusetts colleges that students were told not to return to campus and classes will be held online following spring break.
“We will not have a school closure,” said Edelblut. “What we will have is remote instruction.”
Edelblut said his department is working to develop guidance for districts, including how schools will address individual education plans and support services like free and reduced-price lunch in a remote learning environment.
Edelblut said state officials are also looking at ways to handle the issue of adult supervision, in situations where young students may be home while parents are at work. He said one possibility involves working with local groups such as Boys and Girls clubs.
“It’s going to be very community-specific, because each community has different resources available to them,” said Edelblut.
Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services told senators they are monitoring 228 people across the state currently in self-isolation due to overseas travel or risk of exposure to those with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“In a time of high anxiety, we need to convey a spirit of collaboration,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “Our messaging really serves to provide the public with trust in our government.”
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan told lawmakers “we’re starting to see areas in the United States as well” where there’s sustained transmission.
“This is something we certainly take very seriously,” said Chan.
Beth Daly, head of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said New Hampshire is not at a level where schools need to be closed or events cancelled, but DHHS is developing guidelines and protocols if that threshold is reached.
Daly said DHHS is also planning for “medical surge,” working with providers and hospitals to prepare for a possible flood of patients if the number of people exposed to the virus increases dramatically.
That work includes plans for equipment, supplies and workforce, Daly said.
Chan was asked by legislators if he anticipates that warmer weather may slow the spread of the virus.
“I think it’s too early to tell,” said Chan. “We’re hoping certainly it ramps down, but what we’re seeing now we expect it to spread further.”
Paying for testing
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that Insurance Commissioner Chris Nicolopoulos issued an order requiring New Hampshire health insurers to cover services associated with testing for COVID-19 without cost-sharing.
The order outlines a series of actions that New Hampshire health insurers are required or advised to take, including keeping New Hampshire residents informed about available benefits; offering telehealth medical advice and treatment, when possible; and expanding access to prescription drug refills.
“I want to thank Commissioner Nicolopoulos for issuing this Order to make sure that New Hampshire residents can access testing and treatment for the coronavirus,” said Sununu. “Several insurance companies operating in New Hampshire have been very proactive in their efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, and this order will help more New Hampshire consumers feel confident that they can access necessary services without cost acting as a barrier.”
DHHS said New Hampshire residents receiving Medicaid coverage will have their testing costs covered. Medicaid recipients may have very nominal cost sharing ($1-$2) for prescription drugs, state officials said. Medicare Part B will cover testing for COVID-19. New Hampshire residents enrolled in self-funded employer-based health insurance plans not regulated by the New Hampshire Insurance Department should contact their employer to fully understand the scope of coverage.
Any person who develops fever or respiratory symptoms (for example, a cough or shortness of breath) should stay home and seek health advice by phone from a health care provider to discuss symptoms and any risk factors for COVID-19.