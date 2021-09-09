The fig tree has a place in the history of many cultures. Buddha is said to have achieved enlightenment in 528 B.C. while sitting under a fig tree. In Greek and Roman mythology, figs are sometimes associated with Dionysus/Bacchus, god of wine and drunkenness, and with Priapus, a frisky satyr.
In India, the goddess Nirantali is credited with creating human’s tongues from the fluttering leaves of a fig.
In the 21st century, we credit the fig with packing a lot of nutrition into one 37-calorie, teardrop shaped package.
• One fresh fig provides 1.4 grams of fiber, a bit of nine important minerals, including magnesium and potassium, and vitamins from A through the Bs to C, K and more. Each fig also contains around 8 grams of sugar.
• 1.5 ounces of dried figs (around six) contains about 125 calories, and 8% of your daily magnesium requirements, 7% of daily potassium, and 6% of daily iron and calcium needs. Although six dried figs have about 24 grams of sugar (natural, not added), they also have around 17% of your recommended daily intake of fiber — and that slows down the effect of the sugar on your blood glucose level.
So figure out how to get some figs into your day: As a snack, a fresh fig sliced in half with a walnut on top provides energy and a flavor festival. Or try the Blueberry, Fig, Prune & Balsamic Dressing and “Addictive” Quinoa Salad recipes in Dr. Mike’s “What to Eat When Cookbook.”
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.