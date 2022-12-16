“Who’s Who in America” has been around since the 1800s, but according to the University of Buffalo, these days there’s an online scam using that name that’s perpetrated by who knows who.
Disreputable businesses let folks know “you’ve been nominated for your notable personal and professional achievements!” All you have to do is send in some money and, voila, your profile will get noticed around the globe. Not!
Unfortunately, figuring out Who’s Who isn’t limited to publishing scams these days. According to the American Medical Association, when you go into a doctor’s office, it’s often hard to figure out who’s who, too.
The AMA says, “The skill sets and experience of non-physician practitioners are not the same as those of physicians.”
However, non-physicians may identify themselves as “doctors” — consistent with the doctoral-level degree they have — and “it may create confusion and be misleading to patients.”
The AMA also notes that most patients aren’t clear about what nurse practitioners or physician assistants are allowed to do, and more importantly, not do.
That’s why the AMA has created guidelines that recommend all members of your doctor’s team tell you about their credentials, training and role in your care. And, the doctor must be front and center in the care provided.
Patients can also improve their relationship with the care team by asking questions: “What’s your title and role? What are you allowed and not allowed to do?” And never be shy about saying you want to talk to or be examined by the M.D. (medical doctor).
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.