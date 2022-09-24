Enough patients complained about surgeon Kenneth A. Johnson that he was placed on leave and later resigned his job at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in 2017. He applied for a Vermont medical license in 2018 and didn't disclose he was under investigation in Minnesota.

Both states later disciplined Johnson, according to board records. But neither state’s discipline shows up on Johnson’s public-facing record in New Hampshire -- where he now lives, according to his Vermont record, and where he has an active medical license though he is no longer practicing.