Exeter Fire Lt. Stephen Holmes

Exeter Fire Lt. Stephen Holmes is on a mission to raise awareness of the mental health issues among first responders.

After witnessing the horrors of war during three tours of combat duty in Iraq and even more suffering while responding to emergencies as a firefighter/paramedic, Exeter Fire Lt. Stephen Holmes is now leading a new fight on the homefront.

The 36-year-old Holmes is on a life-saving mission to raise awareness of mental health issues among first responders. It’s a mission that’s deeply personal, as he spent 15 years battling post-traumatic stress disorder before he was able to find ways to overcome his struggles in order to heal and grow.