First Lady Melania Trump flew into New Hampshire Thursday to visit the Concord Hospital unit for babies born with “neonatal abstinence syndrome,” or withdrawing from drugs.
The Concord Hospital program’s focus is keeping mothers and babies together, according to the hospital, rather than separating newborns from mothers who may be struggling with substance use disorder.
Hospital staff explained the program to Trump as she toured the unit.
Instead of using drugs such as morphine to help the babies through the pain of withdrawal, the Concord Hospital program uses alternative therapies like music and comforting touch, as well as medical treatment.
Starting this kind of program undid what Concord Hospital doctor Angela Yerdon McLeod said was decades of “medicalized” thinking, and instead “treating a baby like a baby." Success looks like a baby who can breathe, eat and sleep and is growing, she said, and a family equipped to support the baby’s development.
The program helps parents learn how to care for their babies and treat their substance use disorders after they leave the hospital. Parents get education in everything from proper use of car seats to the basics of child development and education.
Trump praised Concord Hospital’s program.
“While I have seen the sadness of addiction, I have also seen the power communities have when they come together, much like what is seen at this hospital,” Trump said in prepared remarks.
Concord Hospital’s program brings together different elements of caring for pregnant women with substance use disorders. That’s not the norm across the country, said Alison Holmes, a pediatrician at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, and a professor of pediatrics.
In general, maternity care and substance use treatment practices spring up separately. It takes a lot of effort to integrate them.
But Holmes said these integrated programs like Concord Hospital's and other similar programs around New Hampshire have been shown to be more effective in helping new mothers stay sober.
Holmes said it would help if more providers were able to prescribe the medicines used in medication-assisted treatment, like methadone and buprenorphine. Women with substance use disorders can take these medications during pregnancy, she said. It would help if there were a streamlined process for obstetricians and gynecologists, and even midwives, she said, to prescribe buprenorphine and methadone.
James Carroll, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, visited Concord Hospital with Trump. Carroll said it is brave for expectant mothers to ask for substance abuse treatment.
Holmes said in New England, lawmakers have recognized that pregnant women seeking substance abuse treatment should get it. But that’s not the case across the United States. In other parts of the country, Holmes said, pregnant women who ask for help with a substance use problem can end up facing criminal charges.
Trump’s visit coincided with National Recovery Month, observed in September.
New Hampshire Democratic Party chairman Ray Buckley said the Trump administration has been unhelpful in the fight against addiction.
"Not only was Trump’s opioid commission called a ‘sham’ by its own members, he has repeatedly tried to cut hundreds of billions of dollars from the Medicaid programs currently saving the lives of Americans struggling with addiction," Buckley said in a statement Thursday.
Before flying out of the Manchester airport, Trump paid a visit to the Manchester Fire Department headquarters to visit the fire department’s Safe Station program. Anyone who wants substance use treatment can walk into a Manchester fire station any time and be connected with resources. Trump and her husband, President Donald Trump, visited the fire department in 2018.
“Thank you for all that you do and your help in these unprecedented times,” Trump told firefighters and other fire department staff.