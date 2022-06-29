The state health department has identified a “probable” case of monkeypox in a Rockingham County resident, the state’s first case of the rare illness that has been spreading across the country.
The Department of Health and Human Services is now working to identify others who may have been exposed, according to a news release.
“While this is a concerning development, the risk to the general public is very low,” said Dr. Jonathan Ballard, the chief medical officer at DHHS. “We are investigating this situation to determine whether additional people may have been exposed.”
The state’s public health lab conducted the initial testing that identified the probable case, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting confirmatory testing, DHHS said.
No information about the patient is being released out of respect for the individual’s privacy, the release said.
The illness is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same group of viruses as smallpox. Transmission requires close interaction with a symptomatic person, officials said.
“Brief interactions do not appear to be high risk; transmission has usually involved close physical or intimate contact, or health care examinations conducted not using appropriate proactive equipment,” DHHS said in its release.
Initial symptoms of monkeypox resemble those of many illnesses, including fever, headache, exhaustion, muscle aches, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes. But a few days after the start of symptoms, a skin rash or skin spots appear that change over time.
The illness usually lasts for two to four weeks, and individuals are contagious until all skin lesions have scabbed over and fallen off. Symptoms are usually mild, but in rare cases a more severe illness may occur that requires hospitalization, health experts said.
DHHS is urging anyone with a new skin rash or skin lesions, especially if accompanied by other symptoms, to consult their health care providers. Officials said testing should be considered if symptoms occurred within a few weeks of travel to a country where monkeypox is reported; after close contact with someone with a similar skin rash; or after intimate physical or sexual contact with a partner, especially contact that occurred during travel.
The CDC has identified 306 cases of monkeypox in 28 states as of June 28. That count does not include the probable case in New Hampshire. The first case in the United States was identified in a Massachusetts resident who had traveled outside the country.
According to the CDC, more than 5,000 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in 51 countries in the current outbreak.
For more information: dhhs.nh.gov/programs-services/disease-prevention/infectious-disease-control/monkeypox.