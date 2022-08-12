Transgender Floridians of all ages will soon no longer be able to use Medicaid to help pay for gender-affirming care under a new state rule, a move that comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis's administration pursues policies increasing restrictions on medical treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Florida joins at least 10 other states - including Arizona, Missouri and Texas - in barring residents from using Medicaid to pay for several often-prescribed medications and surgeries for those diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The rule was published Wednesday and is slated to go into effect Aug. 21.