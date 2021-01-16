There is one bright spot in health news to report in this COVID winter: Cases of influenza are down, both in New Hampshire and across the nation.
The state health department says the safety measures New Hampshire residents are taking to protect themselves against COVID-19 — wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding travel and gatherings — are also helping to protect against the flu.
“We are collectively doing a great job of preventing flu activity in New Hampshire because we’re protecting ourselves from COVID as well,” said Jake Leon, director of communications for the state Department of Health and Human Services.
For the week ending Jan. 2, DHHS reported no activity for “influenza-like illness” (ILI). Only four respiratory specimens were submitted to the state lab that week, and all four were negative, according to the weekly surveillance report from the Division of Public Health Services.
According to that same report, there have been two influenza-related adult deaths so far this flu season, one each in Coos and Hillsborough counties. No children have died of the flu.
Leon said health experts have long advised that “the best way to prevent the flu is frequently washing your hands, and keeping your distance from other people to prevent your risk of exposure.”
“Obviously, wearing a mask, which we’re all required to do right now in public places, is a great way to prevent getting exposed to influenza,” he said.
The national map of ILI from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts most of the country in green, indicating “minimal” flu activity. Just five states are experiencing “low” activity.
“Flu activity is unusually low at this time but may increase in the coming months,” the CDC reported.
According to the CDC, only 1,103 out of 440,972 specimens tested by clinical labs nationwide since Sept. 27 have tested positive for influenza. That’s just 0.3%.
Leon said public health agencies around the country last fall were urging folks to get flu vaccines as COVID-19 cases were spiking. “That message resonated because of the pandemic,” he said.
It’s too soon to declare victory over influenza. The peak of flu season typically comes in February and March, Leon said.
So it’s not too late to get vaccinated against the flu, he said. “It is still an effective way to prevent exposure, and very helpful if you do get it in helping to minimize symptoms,” he said.