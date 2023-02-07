Focus on these goals now for a healthier heart for a lifetime.
When you are young, it may seem like you have decades before needing to think about taking steps to remain heart healthy. Enjoy your health, while also planning to keep yourself in good shape for a lifetime.
It starts as a young adult, because how you treat your heart, and overall health, has a lasting impact during your whole life. The decisions you make about the seven things listed below can determine whether you will remain healthy or begin down a pathway to chronic disease. Prevention is always better than having to manage medical problems that have already arisen.
Start including these seven practices into your life, early on:
Use healthy eating habits
This is something discussed frequently. Avoid large portion sizes of food, and eat whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Limit intake of unhealthy fats, such as those found in meats and some processed snacks.
Don’t use tobacco, and if you do, quit
Not only does this reduce your risk of heart disease, heart attack and blood clots, it reduces your risk of cancer. Any amount of smoking is bad for you, including vaping.
Get adequate sleep
The amount and quality of sleep that you get directly impacts the health of your heart. Lack of adequate sleep is correlated with elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure and atherosclerosis. The Centers for Disease Control recommends a minimum of seven quality hours of sleep per night for adults.
Achieve and maintain a healthy weight
Being overweight increases your risk of heart attack, certain cancers, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Getting regular exercise and following a healthy diet is important. If you would like support with weight loss, consider talking with your primary care provider. Taking steps for a healthy weight is worth it!
Control cholesterol
Cholesterol is a waxy substance in your blood. When there is too much in your blood — high cholesterol — your risk of heart disease increases. Steps 1 through 4 here all contribute to a healthy cholesterol level.
Manage your blood sugar
Limit how many sugary foods and drinks you consume, as well as other highly processed foods and simple carbohydrates. Overuse of these less healthy foods can lead to obesity, which can lead to diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes increases your risk of heart attack and stroke. Moderation of these foods goes a long way towards your health.
Achieve and maintain normal blood pressure
High blood pressure damages the heart and blood vessels over time. When arteries are damaged, bad cholesterol (LDL) contributes to plaque along the artery walls, compounding the problem by making the arteries narrower, and increasing your risk of heart attack and stroke. Reduce your risk by taking the steps above. If you are concerned about your blood pressure, talk with your provider, and consider using medications if needed.
Begin adopting some or all of these health habits during this month of February, American Heart Month. Regardless of your age, it will pay dividends over your lifetime.
.
Carl M. Fier MD, FACC, FSCAI, is a cardiologist with Elliot Cardiovascular Consultants.