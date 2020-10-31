The smell of onions was overwhelming when workers at the New Hampshire Food Bank opened tractor-trailers from Delaware, carrying boxes from a USDA program meant to bring fresh produce to struggling families.
Inside each box the New Hampshire Food Bank received through the USDA program in late September and through October, said food bank CEO Eileen Liponis, were nearly-rotten onions, a few apples and potatoes. The boxes are supposed to include a healthy protein. Last month, families got packs of hot dogs and "scrapple," a Spam-like food made from pork scraps.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box program started out well, Liponis said, when the boxes started arriving in mid-May from a Boston company, Costa Fruit and Produce.
"We were getting great product," Liponis said. "A lean healthy protein, a fabulous variety of fruits and veggies."
Liponis said she had hoped to stay with Costa for the third "phase" of the Farmers to Families program, which began in late September. Instead, the New Hampshire Food Bank contract was awarded to Vincent Farms, of Laurel, Del. Liponis said the food in the boxes was of poor quality.
A call for comment to Vincent Farms was not returned.
"It's been five weeks of hot dogs and scrapple," Liponis said. "This is not the product that is going to boost immune systems during a pandemic."
Liponis called New Hampshire's congressional delegation — Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas — to ask for their help in getting better food from the USDA program.
The delegation wrote a scathing letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, asking him to investigate the program because food provided did not meet the USDA's nutritional standards. The USDA pays between $40 and $60 per box, the letter reads, but the New Hampshire Food Bank estimated the value of food in the Vincent boxes was about $10 or $12.
"This significant discrepancy in value indicates a large potential profit opportunity for this distributor," the letter reads.
Perdue has visited the family-owned Vincent Farms, according to local news reports, to promote the Farmers to Families Food Box program.
The fourth round of Farmers to Families Food Box program contracts were announced Friday. The New Hampshire Food Bank will be getting boxes from a Maryland company called Lancaster Foods LLC.
Liponis said she hoped the next round of food boxes would hold better food. The boxes are key to supplying the drive-thru food pantries around the state, which are still busy, Liponis said. Though unemployment has fallen since March, Liponis said the demand for food is still 50% higher than it was last year.