An Australian study in the journal Clinical Nutrition found that for middle-aged humans (ages 45-65), eating about 16.5 ounces of fruits and vegetables helps them amble. Seems eating like that reduces your stressed-out-ness by at least 10% — enough to make you feel better.
The researchers theorize that vitamins, minerals, flavonoids and carotenoids in fruits and vegetables reduce body-wide inflammation and oxidative stress. Inflammation is known to be related to mental health through disruption of your gut biome and through increased levels of stress hormones. Runaway oxidation is essentially rusting your bodily systems, increasing risks for cancer and arthritis, for example, and amplifying stress responses.
So what do you have to eat to get 16.5 ounces of fruits and veggies a day? Not that much. An average apple weighs about 6.4 ounces. Two cups of spinach leaves equal a bit over 2 ounces. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a banana averages around 4 ounces, and one and a half cups of broccoli florets equals about 4 ounces.
Making sure you eat at least that much shouldn’t stress you out. Once you get that down we recommend you relax into two to four more servings of fruits and veggies daily.