Lori Safford’s adult sons, Sam, 25, and Ben, 27, have Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an incurable muscle-weakening disease that was diagnosed when they were 4 and 6 years old.
A doctor at Boston Children’s Hospital predicted they wouldn’t survive their teenage years. “Take them home and love them,” he told their mother.
That was 20 years ago.
The linchpin in their ability to lead happy and productive lives today is the round-the-clock care they receive at their Pelham home from two indispensable caregivers: Jane, the 60-year-old licensed nursing assistant who has been their trusted companion and personal care assistant for 15 years, and their mom, Lori, who is paid for up to 30 hours a week of caregiving.
The state’s Choices for Independence waiver program through Medicaid, known as CFI, allows friends and family caregivers, and now legal guardians and legally responsible adults, to be paid for providing care for loved ones, as long as the patients are eligible for nursing home care and fall within low-income guidelines.
It’s a boon to people with limited means — and to family members and friends who increasingly fill the caregiver gap. It’s also an unsung blessing in the state with the nation’s second-oldest population, where home care workers are constantly in short supply.
“If we live long enough, we’ll all require services. We can’t escape aging and our bodies breaking down,” said Safford, 60. She and her adult daughter take turns caring for Ben and Sam, earning $22 to $25 an hour part-time.
Jane, their full-time LNA, gives daytime respiratory therapy treatments, helps them eat, bathe, dress and use the toilet, and pitches in with cooking and cleaning Monday through Friday. Three part-time home health and personal caregivers fill in for Lori and her daughter Lydia overnight and on weekends. Without them, “We wouldn’t be able to function as a family. We wouldn’t even be able to get to church, which is very important to Sam, Ben and me,” Safford said.
This makes a demanding labor of love feasible for Safford, whose husband died 11 years ago. At 4-foot-11, with a paralyzed diaphragm and a knee awaiting replacement, she is the only live-in caregiver for her sons, who are 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 and weigh between 130 and 150 pounds.
A ceiling lift installed in Ben’s and Sam’s bedroom helps assistants move them from their beds to motorized wheelchairs. The Saffords’ single-floor open concept adaptive home enables them to navigate easily by wheelchair. Both men require feeding by hand.
“I’m not physically capable of doing all that Ben and Sam need,” Safford said.
For the foreseeable future, and as long as she and her daughter are capable, the long-term home care funded by Medicaid and CFI can keep Ben and Sam living at home, rather than in a nursing home, which might feel less loving and personal. It also would cost the state of New Hampshire significantly more — $200,000 to $300,000 a year for both — compared to round-the-clock intensive home care at roughly half the price.
“There are so many more benefits to keeping people in their community than just the financial cost,” Safford said.
Paying home helpers
Demand for CFI is expected to keep growing as New Hampshire’s baby boomers age in place, eventually followed by millennials, whose numbers are greater nationwide. New Hampshire’s CFI program serves 3,800 individuals now, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Until the state’s new budget passed this month — with historic bipartisan support and a record infusion of $134 million for Medicaid — CFI was in jeopardy. At least two major agencies that provide services funded by Medicaid and CFI threatened to stop or limit services because of years without sufficient funding to cover their basic costs — a crisis they argued had gone beyond the tipping point.
A recent class-action lawsuit brought against DHHS by CFI enrollees alleged they were delayed or denied services they needed and had been approved for — services their lawyers maintained the state was obligated to fund and provide. In April 2023, a federal judge did not dispute the undelivered services but found insufficient grounds for a class action suit.
A 50.7% increase in funding to CFI as of this month will significantly compensate for cost-of-living adjustments that were missed for 11 years, bringing CFI to more solid financial footing, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, which studies government funding.
”This is a significant investment,” said Phil Sletten, research director at NHFPI. “This will likely bring the system back to inflation-adjusted funding levels that haven’t been in place for more than a decade.” It will allow more people to receive services, ease access and coordination of services, and help address workforce capacity, said Wendi Aultman, bureau chief of elder services at DHHS.
“This is an historic rate increase. It will keep our doors open,” said Amy Moore, director of Ascentria In-Home Care, which serves roughly 400 homebound clients across the state.
Ascentria’s patients aren’t just the elderly: 55% of those who receive help with daily living are under 70. Their situations include brain injuries, multiple sclerosis, disabilities from birth, acquired medical conditions and accidents that can happen at any time.
Before the Medicaid funding boost, Ascentria was turning away 40 eligible applicants each month because it didn’t have enough workers to serve them, Moore said.
“Think about any of your loved ones. If you’re lucky enough to age gracefully, you can hit a point where you need that help. How do we get through to people that life can change in an instant? You don’t see it until it affects a loved one,” Moore said.
It’s too early to tell how the Medicaid windfall will affect home care wages, but the expectation is that home care pay could rise by $1 to $2 an hour, depending on the employing agency, which sets wages independent of DHHS.
Salem-based Team Select has announced it will raise standard LNA wages from $16 to $18 in September. The Lake Sunapee Visting Nurses Association, which serves Sullivan, northern Merrimack and northern Grafton counties, raised wages for personal care specialists from $12 to $15 an hour before COVID to the current $16 to $17. That was before any additions from the new budget.
“That’s what we were finding is necessary to compete with other recruiters,” including big box retailers and fast food chains, said Jim Culhane, the association’s director.
A landscape of need
Until she recently received an increase for caring for two disabled adults at once, the Saffords’ LNA earned $13.50 an hour. Safford used her husband’s life insurance to supplement the full- and part-time caregivers’ pay to keep them employed — until the insurance money ran out.
In New Hampshire, the availability of home care now and in the future is dependent on a nexus of variables, according to PHI, which studies the home care workforce and advocates for policy changes. Those include competitive wages, training and advancement opportunities and the availability of affordable housing and child care — which are ongoing challenges in this state.
Compared to Florida in 2022, with a median age of almost 43, a larger population and more retirees, New Hampshire’s population was older, with a median age of 43.3, trailing only Maine, where the median was 44.8 last year.
According to U.S. Census projections and analyses by the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, more than 30% of Granite State residents will be 60 or older by 2030. Two years ago, more than 35% were 55 or older. The most recent American County Survey by the census bureau found that more than four of every 10 Americans 75 and older have a disability.
In June, the governor and Executive Council approved hiring a contractor to assess New Hampshire’s current home care capacity and its projected need — an important step in managing the mismatch between supply and demand.
Before July, in the CFI program alone, nearly 40% of services were undelivered, primarily because of caregiver shortages, according to data collected by Care Paradox, a consortium of elder and disability care advocates in New Hampshire.
Michael Argiropolis, a labor market analyst at the state Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau, estimates that 9,400 home health and personal care aides worked across New Hampshire in 2022, an increase of 1,000 from 2020. About 1,600 openings for those jobs occur each year.
Because of high demand and turnover, “it’s a fast-growing occupation,” Argiropolis said. “You have a lot of people that need it. It’s the trend now to age at home. We have a fast-growing elderly population. Baby boomers are getting older and running into the time of life when they need short- and long-term care.”
On the home front
“Everyone will need help at the end of their lives or at some point,” said Margaret Bagshaw, 63, of Effingham.
As a result of injuries to her lungs and intestines from a moped accident in 1989, Bagshaw has battled worsening bowel disease, blood clots and compromised breathing for 34 years. She’s been on a respirator four times. Last year her heart stopped beating during a hospital stay.
In June she was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia, then released to recover at home. She carries an oxygen tank wherever she goes.
For two years CFI has enabled her sister, a 64-year-old retired teacher, to be paid for providing Bagshaw’s care up to 20 hours a week. She added an apartment for Bagshaw onto her home and does her housework and shopping and helps prepare her meals.
“My sister is my angel in heaven. I could not do it without her,” Bagshaw said.
Roughly six weeks ago, her sister was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. She will not be able to help Bagshaw while she is undergoing treatment, and her recovery period is unknown.
“I wish I could give her the help she’s given me over the years,” Bagshaw said. “Who’s going to care for the caregivers?”
Home caregiving “can be backbreaking work,” she said. “Thank God I’m ambulatory and can move well. All the new people on CFI have no services beyond pushing a button for help because there are no people available. You can’t ask one person to do the job of five.”
Lori Safford counts her blessings, which are considerable.
Her sons will require round-the-clock care indefinitely, and that care will become more complex and intensive over time.
Today Sam volunteers as a motivational speaker and advocates for people with disabilities. Ben works part-time for You’re With Us, a Massachusetts nonprofit that helps young adults with cognitive disabilities.
Her goal is to allow them to live at home as long as possible.
“Take them home and love them.” That advice, she said, spurred her to give them a lasting and rewarding life.