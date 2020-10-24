Getting back to the ice was the most important thing for the Squirt hockey team Jeff Stavenger coaches, after a two-week pause on hockey. A nasal swab is a small price to pay.
Stavenger coaches a team of children under 10 for the Manchester Flames, and serves as the organization's coaching director. He said the team was disappointed about stopping hockey for two weeks this month, but he said they understood why it had to happen. They had heard about the 158 cases of COVID-19 in hockey players and rink staff identified by state health officials, including 117 cases linked directly to eight outbreaks among youth hockey programs.
All the Flames activities were paused, and Stavenger said they decided not to play any games in Massachusetts, where youth hockey went on.
Stavenger said he personally has mixed feelings about the testing requirement, but said he and his son will get tested Sunday just so they can get back to the rink. Stavenger said several of the kids on his team were getting tested Saturday, as soon as their families heard about the testing requirement announced Friday evening.
"They're very excited to be back on the ice," Stavenger said.
Manchester Flames President Steve Bellemore said the testing requirement was going to be the most difficult of rule to put in place. But he said the league is working with the state public health division to set up a mobile testing site outside the West Side Ice Arena in Manchester next week.
That way, Bellemore said, all the players, coaches, officials and rink staff can get tested.
"I have to agree its the right thing to do to slow the spread of this," Bellemore said. "I think it was a good decision on the governor's part.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday evening that ice arenas will reopen Friday, Oct. 30, and hockey organizations will have to test everyone for COVID-19 by Nov. 6.
Rink staff, volunteers, coaches, staff, referees and athletes must all show they were tested for COVID-19 at least once between Oct. 15 and Nov. 6. The test can be either a normal PCR test or a rapid-result antigen test. The only exception for the testing requirement is for people who tested positive for COVID-19 between July 15 and Oct. 15.
Test results must be provided to the hockey programs by Nov. 6, and the program must keep the test results until Dec. 6.
Sununu’s recommendations to open rinks Oct. 30 and require test results to be submitted by Nov. 6 split the difference between the recommendations of the Division of Public Health Services and the governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force. The reopening task force recommended no testing requirement, after hours of comments from hockey parents, rink operators and the heads of youth hockey programs. The public health service wanted tests before any rinks opened.
The other rules to restart hockey are similar to what was in place before Sununu "paused" hockey earlier this month, after the rash of COVID-19 cases associate with hockey.
The rules require everyone’s temperature be checked on the way into ice arenas, and suggest using outdoor rinks whenever possible.
In games and scrimmages, the guidelines suggest players wear face shields or masks, to limit the spread of respiratory droplets between players. In practices and training sessions, the guidelines recommend players keep a 6-foot distance on and off the ice.
Everyone who is not actively playing hockey must cover their mouths and noses with a face mask, and should keep 6 feet from others.
"It's not as effective for teaching the game, but it's what it needs to be done," Stavenger said.
He said he hopes everyone in New Hampshire hockey takes the pause as a reminder to be careful.
"I hope that this pause put it in everyone's mind how cautious we need to be, and this is the last one of these we have to go through."
State House Bureau Chief Kevin Landrigan contributed to this report.