A cabinet of Gerber baby formulas is seen at a Walmart store in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. June 2, 2022. Picture taken June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Arriana Mclymore

The nation remains one outbreak, tornado, flood or cyberattack away from ending up where it was last February when the shuttering of a baby formula plant sparked a nationwide shortage, the Food and Drug Administration's former top food safety official plans to tell lawmakers Tuesday.

Frank Yiannas, the agency's deputy commissioner for food policy until his resignation earlier this year, will tell a subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee that the agency was slow to act when concerns about sanitation arose at the Abbott Nutrition formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., sparking a chain reaction that dramatically reduced the U.S. supply of formula. The agency also failed to monitor the food supply chain, despite glaring deficiencies exposed by the pandemic, he said in written testimony.