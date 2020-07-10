Dr. Matthew Masewic, who voluntarily surrendered his license in 2017 after it was suspended for alleged problems with inmate medical care and operation of the Valley Street jail clinic, is now allowed to practice again with restrictions.
The New Hampshire Board of Medicine held a hearing on June 17 to consider Masewic’s application for reinstatement.
Masewic surrendered his license in lieu of going through a disciplinary proceeding based on allegations he failed to oversee multiple patients with significant medical conditions, and inadequately examined and cared for other patients; inappropriately stopped patients' medications and failed to order medications to treat patient conditions; and failed to supervise nursing staff as they engaged in the unauthorized practice of medicine by evaluation, diagnosing and treating patients.
One allegation includes a pregnant female inmate who delivered a stillborn. Initial problems dealt with possible methadone withdrawals and an infected cyst. For two days, the inmate had complained about abdominal pain believed caused by the cyst, but no antibiotics were prescribed.
During the show cause hearing, Masewic had to prove he had the necessary character and competency required under state law.
He told the board during the time of the allegations he was experiencing undue stress related to several personal issues and suffering from “compassion fatigue.”
“While unaware of it at the time, he now realizes that he also experienced a progressive bias toward jail inmate-patients who had substance use issues,” the decision reads. “He explained to the panel that since the surrender of his medical license, he has deliberately worked toward becoming more self-aware of these issues.”
The board agreed he met the necessary educational, character and professional qualifications, but it would not be in best interest of public health, safety and welfare to issue an unrestricted permanent license to practice medicine “at this time in light of the seriousness of his past conduct and the length of time that he has been out of the practice of medicine,” the decision reads.
The conditional approval allows Masewic to return with six conditions, including being monitored by a New Hampshire licensed physician. A monitor agreement must be approved by the board.