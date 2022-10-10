PORTSMOUTH — Arts in Reach (AIR) has been selected as the first recipient of the Terry Morton Award for At-Risk Youth.
The $25,000 grant will fund a pilot project to provide mental health support to participants of the AIR core arts and mentoring programs. Services will be provided through a partnership with Greater Seacoast Mental Health to help youth develop social and emotional strategies to manage the stressors they face in their daily lives. AIR empowers teenage girls and gender expansive youth ages 11 to 22 through an inclusive, creative community.
As a founder of the Foundation for Seacoast Health, Terry Morton was passionate about serving the needs and well-being of Seacoast youth. He understood the value of building resiliency in teens and the importance of supportive adults and mentors in their lives. Morton was dedicated to efforts to provide young people with opportunities to reach their full potential and enter early adulthood with the skills, self-esteem and confidence they need to make sound decisions and healthy life choices. This award will be given annually.
The Foundation for Seacoast Health Trustees also hase approved two convening grants to support the community. These grants, awarded to Pinetree Institute, will be used to assist with convening and facilitating the Seacoast Coordinated Response to Substance Use Disorder and the Greater Portsmouth Youth Wellness Coalition. A $30,000 one-year grant will support the continued work of the Coordinated Response coalition with the goal of leading the Portsmouth community to its vision of becoming a Recovery Ready Community.
The second grant is a $25,000 two-year grant awarded to support the Youth Wellness Coalition. These funds will help begin the convening work of developing an understanding of the challenges facing youth and identify evidence-based solutions that mitigate risk factors and promote sustainable well-being for Seacoast young people. Pinetree Institute, a nonprofit based in Eliot, Maine, with offices in Portsmouth, facilitates several approaches to solve one key issue: the long-term effects of trauma on individuals and their communities.
These grants point to the Foundation’s renewed vision as a grantmaking organization that is committed to lead the advancement of a healthy Seacoast community through initiatives that impact and promote the well-being of its residents. The Foundation is proud to support these valuable nonprofits in our community.
The Foundation for Seacoast Health is a nonprofit, private foundation that has been a catalyst for positive change, promoting a wide range of creative initiatives to improve the health of the community and the well-being of Seacoast residents. To date the Foundation’s total community investment exceeds $75 million dollars. They support a wide range of non-profit organizations, community partnerships and convening events that address the most pressing health and well-being of needs of our community. For more information, visit www.foundation forseacoasthealth.org.