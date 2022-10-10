PORTSMOUTH — Arts in Reach (AIR) has been selected as the first recipient of the Terry Morton Award for At-Risk Youth.

The $25,000 grant will fund a pilot project to provide mental health support to participants of the AIR core arts and mentoring programs. Services will be provided through a partnership with Greater Seacoast Mental Health to help youth develop social and emotional strategies to manage the stressors they face in their daily lives. AIR empowers teenage girls and gender expansive youth ages 11 to 22 through an inclusive, creative community.