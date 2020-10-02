CONCORD — State health officials said an adult in Epsom has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the fourth case of the mosquito-borne disease reported in New Hampshire this year.
The person was hospitalized with a fever and a headache, but has since been discharged and is at home recovering, health officials said.
Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. According to state health officials, this is New Hampshire’s 12th case of the virus since it was first reported in the Granite State in 2013.
There are no vaccines to prevent JCV and treatment consists of supportive care.
“This is the fourth detection of Jamestown Canyon Virus infection in our State this year, and it serves as a good reminder that until we experience a mosquito-killing hard frost this fall, the risk for mosquito-transmitted viral infections continues,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, NH State Epidemiologist. “JCV is one of three mosquito-transmitted infections that can be acquired in the State and all can cause severe neurologic illness. It remains important for residents and visitors to protect themselves and their families by preventing mosquito bites.”
The “arbo-viral risk level” for Epsom — defined as the risk of transmission of infections to people from mosquitoes — is now considered high.
The risk for Deerfield will increase to moderate, while the risk level for the surrounding towns of Northwood, Pittsfield, Chichester, Pembroke and Allenstown will remain moderate, health officials said.
Early symptoms of JCV include fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
People infected with JCV or other mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis can develop a more serious central nervous system disease like meningitis or encephalitis, health officials said.
Anyone with questions about vector-borne illnesses can call the DPHS Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information can also be found online at www.dhhs.nh.gov and www.cdc.gov.