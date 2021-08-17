The NH Mobile Vaccine Van will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at state parks through Sept. 30.
Anyone who is vaccinated at these locations will receive a complimentary day pass to any New Hampshire State Park or historic site for use any time until Dec. 31, 2022, a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services said. The day pass does not include meter parking, camping, Cannon Mountain Ski Area, The Flume Gorge or Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway.
DHHS has partnered with the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources for the project.
"One of the ways we have continued to make the vaccine as accessible as possible is through our mobile vaccine van,” Patricia Tilley, Director of Public Health Services said. “Working with DNCR, we wanted to create an opportunity to reach those who may be delaying getting vaccinated. Now is the time.”
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Aug. 18, Bear Brook State Park, 8 to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21, Pawtuckaway State Park, 4 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26, Franconia Notch State Park-Echo Lake, 8 to 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8, Hampton Beach State Park-South, 3 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9, Hampton Beach State Park-South, 8 to 10 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 10, Wellington State Park, 8 a.m. to noon.
Tuesday, Sept. 14, Jericho Mountain State Park, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15, Hampton Beach State Park-South, 2:30 to 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20, Hampton Beach State Park-South, 1:30 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21, Wallis Sands State Park, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22, Sunapee State Park, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24, Hampton Beach State Park-South, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25, Sunapee State Park, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26, Pawtuckaway State Park, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27, Hampton Beach State Park-South, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29, Franconia Notch State Park-The Flume Gorge, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30, Monadanock HQ State Park, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.