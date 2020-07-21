MANCHESTER — A drive-in testing site was booked solid Tuesday as the city’s health department warned of continued community transmission of COVID-19 in Manchester.
Manchester’s Public Health Department has been running free COVID-19 testing by appointment every Tuesday in July, said Jaime Hoebeke, chief strategy officer of the city’s public health department.
The testing sites alternate between the Gossler Park School on the West Side and the John F. Kennedy Coliseum near downtown Manchester.
On Tuesday, more than 100 people had appointments to get tested in the parking lot outside JFK Coliseum. Health department workers checked people in for their appointments and then a team of city paramedics in plastic gowns, masks and face shields administered the tests, reaching into car windows to swab noses.
The swabs go to the state public health lab in Concord, Hoebeke said, and patients get their test results in two to three days.
There is still community transmission of COVID-19 in Manchester, Hoebeke said, meaning people test positive for the virus without knowing exactly how they caught it.
To stop community spread, the health department is urging all city residents to get tested, wear face coverings when out in public, and stay home if they feel sick.
Hoebeke said she hopes the city’s free testing sites will continue next month as schools prepare to reopen Sept. 9.
“It will depend on the resources, but interest is there,” Hoebeke said. “I think having some sort of community-based free testing outlet will inevitably happen as we prepare to go back into schools.”
For now, there is one more week of free testing. Appointments can be made by calling 668-1547.
Tests can also be arranged through your primary care provider, or at two Manchester pharmacies: the Rite Aid at 1631 Elm St., or the CVS Pharmacy at 432 South Main St.