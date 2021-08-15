Advanced Orthopedics has joined Appledore Medical Group and Frisbie Memorial Hospital. The new orthopedic practice, formerly Advanced Orthopedic Specialists of Gilford, is seeing patients in Barrington at the Barrington Family Practice location and in Sanbornville at White Mountain Medical Center. Advanced Orthopedics will continue to provide orthopedic and sports medicine care services to patients in the New Hampshire Lakes Region, with the reopening of their Gilford clinic to be announced soon.
“We are very pleased to bring Advanced Orthopedics to Frisbie Memorial Hospital and the communities we serve. We welcome the addition of four board-certified orthopedic surgeons to Frisbie’s medical staff, effectively improving access for our patient community to orthopedic and sports care, close to home,” said Jeff Scionti, chief executive officer of Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
Advanced Orthopedics specializes in all aspects of musculoskeletal care and provides both non-operative and surgical treatment options for a wide spectrum of orthopedic injuries and degenerative conditions.
Meet the team
Dr. Glenn Lieberman is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and a graduate of Rutgers University’s Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine and completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Temple University in Philadelphia, where he served as chief orthopaedic resident. He also completed fellowships in orthopaedic trauma and reconstructive surgery at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, and in spinal neurosurgery at the Northeast Institute for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery.
Dr. Alexander Hennig specializes in arthroscopy of the shoulder, elbow, knee and ankle. Practice interests include rotator cuff repair, shoulder instability, knee ligament reconstruction (ACL), cartilage repair and fracture care. He graduated from of the University of Vermont College of Medicine, where he also completed his internship and residency in the Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation. He then completed a fellowship in sports medicine at New England Baptist Hospital and Children’s Hospital in Boston. While there, he served as the assistant team physician for the Boston Celtics and Northeastern University.
Dr. Jeffrey Clingman is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon. In addition to general orthopaedics, he specializes in hand surgery, microsurgery and trauma. He graduated with highest distinction from Indiana University School of Medicine, where he also fulfilled his residency in orthopaedic surgery. He then went on to complete a fellowship in hand and microsurgery at Duke University.
Dr. Joel Huleatt is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine. He is highly experienced in arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, shoulder replacements, the arthroscopic treatment of ACL, meniscus, and cartilage injuries of the knee, and in fracture care of the extremities. His expertise also includes treating sports and cartilage injuries in pediatric and adolescent patients. He attended medical school at Brown University, completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at Emory University, and completed a fellowship in sports medicine and shoulder arthroplasty at the University of Connecticut and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
Hennig and Huleatt also both serve as team physicians for the United States Ski and Snowboard team, and have traveled internationally to cover their events.
For more information about Advanced Orthopedics, call 603-522-6163.