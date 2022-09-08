Country music star Carrie Underwood and actress Kristen Bell (the voice of Anna in “Frozen”) are vegetarians. Carrie dodges meats but does eat eggs from chickens in her backyard, and Kristen went from vegan to vegetarian when she was pregnant with her first child. Both are health-focused and nutrition wise.
But they — and around 5% of Americans who are also vegetarians — should pay attention to a study in BMC Medicine that looked at data on more than 26,000 women in the U.K. The research shows vegetarian women ages 35 to 69 are 33% more likely to experience a hip fracture than women who are pescatarians or who eat red meat occasionally (which I consider unhealthy for heart, brain and guts).
This doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be a vegetarian, although I think it’s a shame to eliminate super-healthy salmon from your diet. My diet is vegetarian plus salmon and minus egg yolks. What it does mean is that you must pay attention to the minerals and vitamins you’re getting from your food. Your smart choices:
• Low-fat yogurt and other soy- and nut-milk-based products.
• Legumes (beans, lentils, peas) and seitan (wheat-based protein).
• Protein-rich veggies, such as broccoli, spinach, asparagus, artichokes, sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts.
Also, ask for a blood test to check your levels of vitamins and minerals. I believe almost every woman and every man over age 40 should have half a multimineral multivitamin morning and night, and at least 1,000 IU of vitamin D2/3.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.