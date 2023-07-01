Q: My doctor told me that I’m at risk for a heart attack because of high blood pressure and elevated LDL cholesterol. He says I can turn it around if I take a statin and blood pressure medication. But there has to be more I can do. He has no suggestions. Can you help? — Aaron Y., Toledo, Ohio
A: I’m impressed that you know there are self-care steps that help lower lousy LDL cholesterol and control blood pressure and that they are as important as taking medications. I hope everyone reading this column will take that to heart.
A study out of Singapore is indicative of an unsettling global trend. Data shows that the risk of a heart attack will go up in that population by 300% over the next several decades. This echoes a trend in the U.S.: Cardiovascular-related deaths increased from 874,613 in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020, surpassing the previous high of 910,000 deaths in 2003.
And the risks just keep building. A 2022 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology says that by 2060, projected rates of cardiovascular risk factors and disease will increase significantly in the U.S. Major risk factors fueling this rise are: 1. diabetes, with a projected increase in prevalence of 39.3%; 2. elevated LDL cholesterol, which will affect a total of 126,000,000 Americans; 3. high blood pressure, with a projected increase in prevalence of around 25%; and 4. obesity, which will increase by more than 18%.
All of these risk factors respond positively to lifestyle changes: stopping smoking; increasing physical activity; ditching highly processed foods, red meat and added sugars, and adopting a plant-based diet; practicing stress-management techniques, getting high-quality sleep, building a supportive posse, and having a purpose in life.
For detailed heart-happy, heart-healthy routines, check out LongevityPlaybook.com. And until your lifestyle changes put you back in control of your heart health, work with your doctor as you start taking those important medications.
Q: I have several friends (over age 65) who have weird things happening to their sense of smell, and now I find, post-COVID-19, that I can’t smell much of anything. What’s going on? — Jo R., Evansville, Indiana
A: There are a variety of smell disorders — sometimes people smell things that aren’t there, other times, they can’t smell even the strongest odors. The medical terms for the various conditions are parosmia (for an abnormal sense of smell), hyposmia (for decreased sense of smell), and anosmia (for a loss of the sense of smell).
A change in the ability to taste and smell affects around 50% to 75% of folks while they have COVID-19, and around 25% to 75% of them go to have an abnormal sense of smell post-COVID-19. The good news is that, within two years, fully 80% to 90% regain a normal sense of smell.
Changes in your ability to smell or perceiving weird smells may also be a sign of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s or an indication of traumatic brain injury.
If you have altered smell sensations, see an otolaryngologist — an ear, nose, and throat doctor — who is an expert at diagnosing and treating the full range of smell problems. You can be screened for a cold, allergies, sinus infection and viral infections like flu and COVID-19. It’s also smart to get checked for nasal polyps or other blockages, tumors or a deviated septum. And you can be screened for neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis. You also need to be aware of how the loss of the sense of smell (and taste) is affecting your nutrition. You want to make sure to eat a well-balanced, nutrition-packed diet.
Tip: To help restore your sense of smell and help protect yourself from dementia, there’s emerging evidence (see data in LongevityPlaybook.com app’s library) that purposefully smelling four odors a day can help. Give a 10- to 20-second sniff to coffee, onions, garlic and lemon, or use aromatherapy.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.