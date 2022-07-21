As of June 2022, 38 states have legalized the medical use of cannabis to varying degrees, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws; 19 states plus the District of Columbia have legalized it for recreational use.
That’s a lot of stoned people, potentially, but nowhere as many as those who contend on a regular basis with gallstones (25 million Americans), kidney stones (33 million at one time in their life) or even bladder stones (most common in men ages 50 and older).
And then, there are stones on your tonsils (tonsilloliths) that affect more than 8% of folks with tonsils; prostate stones (the size of a sesame seed); and pancreas stones (they come from the gallbladder through bile ducts and inflame the pancreas). You can even get them in your nose (from having a foreign object lodged there, say a bean, as a child, and eventually minerals like calcium, magnesium and iron clustering on it), or your mouth (where they block saliva glands).
What do these all have in common? They may signal insufficient hydration and a lousy diet, lacking in fresh veggies and fruit.
Smart moves? Drink enough water to never feel thirsty. Eat nuts daily. Increase fiber consumption. Reduce sodium intake. Skip vitamin C supplements, eat calcium-rich foods, ditch animal fats. Plus, to avoid tonsil stones: Brush and floss regularly — brushing the front and back of your tongue, too — and use a water pick; gargle with salt water after eating (don’t swallow it).
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.