Ginger Zee -- the "Good Morning America" meteorologist, storm chaser, and bestselling author of "Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I am One" -- will share her struggle with mental illness and journey to wellness at the Center for Life Management's annual fundraiser on June 8 at Atkinson Resort & Country Club.

"We're excited and thankful that we can bring Ginger Zee to New Hampshire," said Vic Topo, president and CEO of the Center for Life Management, a nonprofit mental health center in Derry. "Ginger is relatable, humorous, and is successfully living with mental illness. Her message is honest and inspirational, which we all need to hear as we emerge from the pandemic."