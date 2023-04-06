Ginger Zee -- the "Good Morning America" meteorologist, storm chaser, and bestselling author of "Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I am One" -- will share her struggle with mental illness and journey to wellness at the Center for Life Management's annual fundraiser on June 8 at Atkinson Resort & Country Club.
"We're excited and thankful that we can bring Ginger Zee to New Hampshire," said Vic Topo, president and CEO of the Center for Life Management, a nonprofit mental health center in Derry. "Ginger is relatable, humorous, and is successfully living with mental illness. Her message is honest and inspirational, which we all need to hear as we emerge from the pandemic."
Zee, author of two memoirs that detail her experiences with anorexia, depression and the fallout from abusive relationships, "is a well-known personality committed to de-stigmatizing mental illness," Topo stated by email. Her significant mental health issues went undiagnosed for years until she checked into a mental health hospital 10 days before starting her job at ABC. Zee, an Emmy and Murrow Award winner, worked her way up through Midwestern news outlets as a storm chaser. As keynote speaker at the CLM fundraiser, she will deliver a healing message in her presentation entitled "Ginger Zee Behind the Smile."
The Center For Life Management's offices in Derry and Salem serve roughly 6,000 people a year from 11 southern New Hampshire communities. The annual fundraiser is key to underwriting operations, including services such as medication management, group and individual counseling, emergency mental health and crisis intervention, integrated primary health care, housing support and homeless outreach and family and community-based support.
Its Acute Care Services team provides 24/7 crisis and walk-in services at the Derry office. Jean's Place provides supportive housing for adults requiring mental health treatment, with the goal of reducing the need for hospitalization and enabling guests to remain in the community while receiving skills and recovery coaching.
"Many of our clients are uninsured or underinsured, so these funds offer necessary services and eliminate barriers to their treatment," Topo said.
Tickets are $100 per person for the fundraising event with networking, dinner and "Ginger Zee Behind the Smile", and are available through Eventbrite: https//bitly/GingerZeeBehindtheSmile. For tickets with sponsorships and reserved tables, call 603-956-0770 or email mballardsullivan@clmnh.org.