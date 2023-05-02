The state health department is urging consumers to check their cupboards for bags of Gold Medal flour, after a nationwide recall was issued due to potential contamination with Salmonella bacteria.
The federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to the popular flour brand, with 13 cases of illness and three hospitalizations reported in 12 states.
No New Hampshire cases have been reported at this time, health officials said.
The Department of Health and Human Services is advising consumers to check if they have 2-, five- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All-Purpose flour. General Mills voluntarily issued a nationwide recall of those products on April 28.
The recall is for all-purpose flour bags with "better if used by" dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The UPC codes for the recalled products are: 000-16000-19610 (unbleached 5-pound); 000-16000-19580 (unbleached 10-pound); 000-16000-10710 (bleached 2-pound); and 000-16000-10610 (bleached, 5-pound).
The presence of Salmonella bacteria was discovered during an FDA inspection of a General Mills facility in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the CDC website.
All other types of Gold Medal flour are not affected by the recall.
Salmonella infection causes diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, usually 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.
However, some people may need to be hospitalized and treated with antibiotics, health officials said. Children under 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness that requires medical treatment or hospitalization, CDC said.
The agency advises consumers to contact their health care providers if they or their children develop any of these severe symptoms: fever higher than 102 degrees; bloody diarrhea; inability to keep liquids down; or signs of dehydration such as dry mouth, lack of urination and dizziness.
FDA and CDC guidance warns consumers to refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella bacteria is killed by heat, from baking, frying, sauteing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils also should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough, the agencies advised.
Consumers who have to discard products covered by the recall can contact General Mills at 1-800-230-8103.
To report a suspected illness associated with this investigation, contact the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496.