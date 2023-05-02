Some bags of Gold Medal flour recalled

General Mills has issued a nationwide recall of 2-pound, 5-pound and 10-pound bags of some Gold Medal bleached and unbleached all-purpose flour products.

 Provided by FDA

The state health department is urging consumers to check their cupboards for bags of Gold Medal flour, after a nationwide recall was issued due to potential contamination with Salmonella bacteria.

The federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to the popular flour brand, with 13 cases of illness and three hospitalizations reported in 12 states.