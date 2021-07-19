Granite VNA is seeking volunteers and is ready to train them.
Volunteers are needed for kitchen assistance, companionship and respite, as well as reiki/massage therapists and hair stylists, to offer support to hospice patients in the Concord, Laconia and Wolfeboro areas.
The next eight-week training session is a combination of virtual and in-person meetings on Wednesdays starting Sept. 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury St. in Concord.
Hospice volunteers assist with:
Offering caregiver respite;
Reading to hospice patients;
Holding a hand and lending a listening ear;
Running errands for hospice patients;
Cooking meals at Hospice House;
Providing pet therapy, music therapy and therapeutic arts;
Giving reiki, massage or therapeutic touch;
Assisting staff with office work (e.g. filings, mailings);
Facilitating grief support groups.
To join an informational session on July 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. or for more information, call 603-224-4093, ext. 2826 or e-mail lisa.challender@granitevna.org. You can also call 603-524-8444, ext. 2378 or e-mail randy.macdonald@granitevna.org.
The deadline to submit a volunteer application is Aug. 2.