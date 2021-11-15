The Granite YMCA has been recognized as a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Provider (MDPP) by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), meaning that more New Hampshire residents can take part in its highly successful, in-person and virtual diabetes prevention programs.
Medicare participants across the state who want to take part in the YMCA’s program can now have it paid for by insurance. Participating in the Diabetes Prevention Program has been proven to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes by 58-71%.
To mark National Diabetes Awareness Month, the Granite YMCA is also hosting a Community Health Fair with the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. at its Manchester location at 30 Mechanic St.
New Hampshire residents can have their glucose and blood pressure screened, as well as ask questions about prediabetes warning signs, diabetes prevention and home safety.
“We’ve eliminated barriers to time and travel with virtual offerings, and our Medicare designation allows us to extend programming to even more participants,” said Cindy Lafond, association director of health interventions, Granite YMCA.
“In the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program, participants learn the skills they need to live healthy lives and maintain that lifestyle over time. Small lifestyle changes can positively impact the risks associated with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.”
Diabetes is an epidemic in the United States. In New Hampshire alone, one out three adults has prediabetes, but only 6.8% are aware of this. According to the CDC, 34.2 million children and adults in the United States have diabetes, with 7.3 million of those undiagnosed. An additional 88 million Americans have prediabetes, when blood sugar level is higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes.
The cost of diabetes is also high. Total direct medical expenses for diagnosed diabetes in New Hampshire were estimated at $940 million in 2017, and another $320 million was spent on indirect costs from lost productivity due to diabetes.
In New Hampshire, diabetes is more prevalent among adults ages 65 and older. The MDPP is specifically designed to help Medicare beneficiaries who have symptoms of prediabetes develop healthy habits to prevent type 2 diabetes. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) oversees the program on a federal level, and organizations that achieve this certification have submitted 36 months (12 months for CDC Preliminary Recognition and up to 24 additional months for full recognition) of data from year-long diabetes prevention lifestyle change programs.
The program focuses on small, measurable, reasonable goals to give participants confidence they can make the necessary changes to reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes and live healthier lives.
Using a curriculum developed by the CDC, a trained lifestyle coach facilitates a small group of participants in learning about healthier eating, physical activity and other behavior changes over 25 sessions.
The yearlong program consists of 16 weekly sessions and 3 sessions every other week during the first 6 months followed by monthly sessions in the second 6 months.
The Granite YMCA offers in-person programs in Goffstown, Manchester, Portsmouth, Rochester, Londonderry, Concord and Exeter, as well as a virtual option to all New Hampshire residents who cannot make it to an in-person location either due to distance or preference.
A YMCA membership is not required to participate.
Program participants who have completed the program can speak to its success.
“When I went to my primary care doctor, I was told I was borderline diabetic and that I should do something about it. I saw the advertising for this Y program — Diabetes Prevention — and I said this is for me, said Diane R. from Manchester. “The purpose of the program is to stabilize your sugar levels, but you’re given the proper resources to help you. It’s affected me 100%.”
“I wanted to make sure I am here for my 10-year old grandson and have a good-quality of life as I age,” added Stephanie B. from New Boston. “A lot of it is common sense — little changes that really add up and have results. And you’re not suffering...It’s worth taking time off for yourself to make these changes that will impact the rest of your life.”
“My weight has dropped by 30 pounds and my A1C has dropped, too,” said Barbara Willis of Epping, who completed the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program in 2019. “I also learned how to add more movement to my life, slowly gaining strength, endurance and breathing better.”For more information, call the Granite YMCA’s Manchester location at 603- 623-3558.