The days of washing medical equipment by hand are over for Community Caregivers of Greater Derry and the Loaner’s Closet for Durable Medical Equipment.
A $20,000 grant allowed the nonprofit to buy a HUBSCRUB unit that in six minutes uses UV light to sanitize items as large as a 24-inch fully opened bariatric wheelchair.
“We own 14,500 pieces of equipment,” Executive Director Cindee Alice Tanuma said. “Last year, (people from) 87 New Hampshire communities came and borrowed. The loans save the borrower an average of $250.”
Items loaned out include wheelchairs, transport wheelchairs, bath seats, walkers, commodes, knee scooters, grabbers, sock pulls and dressing sticks, she said.
“We have about 15 visitors a day and take in about 30 to 40 donations daily,” Tanuma said.
The Loaner’s Closet was started because Community Caregivers saw the need among low-income elderly and disabled individuals for common medical equipment not covered by insurance.
“The purchase of a HUBSCRUB has been a long-time dream of Caregivers & the Loaner’s Closet, and in the current pandemic, a necessary part of safely disinfecting donated and returned durable medical equipment,” Tanuma said in a news release.
“Previously, items had been washed by hand, a labor-intensive and less effective undertaking.”
The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief & Recovery and the Cogswell Benevolent Trust awarded the money needed to purchase the sanitizing appliance.
Tanuma said the Loaner’s Closet had stayed open every day since March, offering “curbside” service until it moved into its current Derry location and reopened Oct. 5.
The new location at 6 West Broadway (lower level — entrance on Abbott Court) has two showrooms, a waiting room, a cleaning room, a workshop and an over-stock room.
This program was even more crucial during the COVID-19 “stay-at-home order” as many retail companies closed and several mail-order companies decreased their staff hours, making equipment nearly impossible to obtain in a timely manner, Tanuma said in a news release.
In 2020, the Loaner’s Closet loaned out more than 2,800 pieces of durable medical equipment and gave away over 900 cases of medical items such as adult diapers and nutritional drinks.
The Loaner’s Closet is staffed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to donate or borrow equipment, call Donna at (603) 432-0877 x 3.
For more information, go to https://comcaregivers.org/loaners-closet.