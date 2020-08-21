Although Massachusetts authorities revoked the medical license of a gun-toting radiologist, the New Hampshire Board of Medicine has let him off with a reprimand and a $1,500 fine.
Earlier this month, the New Hampshire Board fined Dr. Kang Lu for providing false answers to the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine when it comes to firearm-possession charges filed against him in 2017 and 2019, the board announced in a document distributed Friday.
New Hampshire requires its physicians to abide by the laws and regulations of other states where they are licensed, and the New Hampshire board can take action against them if they do not.
Lu remains free to practice in New Hampshire. In a telephone interview, Lu said he has New Hampshire patients and his practices is mostly tele-radiology -- which involves reading x-rays and diagnosing ailments over the internet.
He stressed that the reprimand and fine have nothing to do with his practice of medicine.
The Iraqi war veteran said he is a professional and has never brought a gun to work as a radiologist in the United States.
"There were times I had a gun with patients (in the Army). I don't think that bothered anybody," Lu said.
He said he was an Army medic for 10 years.
"It's a constitutional right," Lu said about why he carries handguns. "In the civil rights movement, why do you think black people needed to sit at the front of the bus? It's a right. If you don't exercise that right it goes away."
The Massachusetts law that requires a license for one to conceal a firearm is "based on a twisting of words," he said.
According to the New Hampshire Board of Medicine, Lu appeared before the board at a tele-conference in July. Lu told the board he studies the law and has strong feelings about the constitution.
But he said he realizes that adhering to his principles prevents him from practicing medicine and he has decided to obey rules and laws, even though he interprets them differently.
He said he does not intend to do anything to lead to an arrest. He does not have a license to conceal and carry a weapon in Massachusetts.
According to news accounts, Lu was arrested in January 2019 and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and had engaged on sexual conduct for a fee.
Lu said the charges were eventually dismissed.
Lu said he has a medical license in about 20 states, but that is a moving target. For example, the Florida board has fined him and asked him to take a course in law, the Montana board wants him to seek psychological counseling and the Alabama board is mulling what to do with him.
Lu's New Hampshire license gives an address of Crestview, Fla. Lu said the Florida address is for his practice address and he travels frequently.
Reached on a mobile phone, Lu did not want to say where he was presently. He said he has an address in southwestern New Hampshire but would not be more specific.