Mary Webster almost kicked the habit.
The 64-year-old Exeter resident smoked cigarettes for 15 years, stopped for 10, then caved and lit up again.
She has now been smoking for two decades and occasionally buys a pack at Hannaford. Soon she will have to go somewhere else.
The supermarket chain has announced it plans to phase out the sale of tobacco products in all of its stores by this fall as part of an effort to provide healthier products for its customers.
Hannaford is the first large grocery store chain in New Hampshire to end tobacco sales, but it’s not the only retailer to make such a big move: CVS stopped selling cigarettes and other tobacco products at its pharmacies in 2014.
Although she smokes, Webster said she actually supports the decision to end tobacco product sales and wishes other stores would do the same.
“To be quite honest, it would be really nice if they could phase them out entirely. It would just make it a lot easier and people wouldn’t smoke. I hate it. It’s a very tough habit to get rid of. It’s one of the worst,” she said Thursday while shopping at Hannaford in Exeter.
Glenn Mercer of Seabrook could use a push, too.
“If they ban cigarettes altogether then I’d just quit and I’d be happy. A lot of places, like drug stores, don’t carry them anymore,” he said during a stop at The City Tobacco and Beverage Center in Seabrook.
Hannaford has been working toward tobacco-free stores for a while, and some of its stores have already eliminated the products. The change will be completed in the fall.
Its New Hampshire stores have sold traditional cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, pipe tobacco, snuff and smokeless tobacco.
“We have been moving away from tobacco items for some time, due to our commitment around health, reducing the number of items sold,” a Hannaford statement said. "The decision to fully eliminate tobacco is part of our focus on providing more healthy products around the front of our stores, to support customers’ wellness."
A healthy push
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease in the United States, with nearly 40 million adults smoking cigarettes and 4.7 million middle and high school students using e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Hannaford’s decision was praised by Daniel Fortin, president and chief executive officer of Breathe New Hampshire, a nonprofit organization on a mission to eliminate lung disease through educational programs, public health advocacy and support for scientific research.
Fortin said CVS got things started, and he hopes the trend continues.
“Let’s face it. Millions of people lose their lives because of tobacco usage. I know Hannaford has been mindful of healthy eating. I’ve seen their initiatives over the years. Bottom line is we’re extremely pleased with their decision and hope others will follow suit,” he said.
Fortin has approached stores in the past asking why they wouldn’t phase out cigarettes. He said he often has been told the decision is based on what their customers want.
“If it incentivizes a few people to say, ‘Maybe it’s time to quit. It’s a reminder that it’s a time to quit,’ then to me that’s a very positive move,” he said.
Still a market
At the same time, Fortin acknowledged that many tobacco users will simply go elsewhere to find what they want.
Smoke shops and convenience stores, especially those located near a Hannaford, likely will benefit.
“We’re happy to take the business,” said Jonathan Shaer, executive director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association, which represents more than 1,500 chain and independent convenience stores in the region.
Shaer said nothing on the horizon indicates that convenience stores are interested in eliminating tobacco products.
“Does it surprise me that Hannaford exited it in New Hampshire? No and yes,” he said.
Shaer said some grocery stores are starting to move toward “pharmacy businesses” and are creating a “bright line between businesses that are providing health services and products like tobacco.”
“ From a revenue standpoint it does surprise me, but from a business definition standpoint it doesn’t surprise me,” he said.
After Massachusetts became the first state to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, on June 1, New Hampshire stores' sales picked up.
Jason Volch of Saugus, Mass., said his state's ban has forced him to go to The City in Seabrook to buy cigarettes.
If more stores like Hannaford stop selling them, he said smokers will just “go to the gas station like you always do.”
“If they don’t want the business, they don’t want the business,” Volch said.
Terry Fournier, manager of Two Guys Smoke Shop in Seabrook, said Hannaford’s decision will drive business to other tobacco shops.
“It’s a shame that people aren’t able to make an adult decision. These are adults purchasing a legal product. The amount of awareness of the risks is already out there. Now it’s down to, the people who are smoking are making the adult decision to smoke,” said Fournier, whose shop sells premium cigars.