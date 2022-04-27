Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun sent a letter to new Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Cardiff pushing for stronger labeling on prescription opioids.
In a letter to the newly confirmed commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is urging more warning labels about the dangers of prescription opioids.
“Physicians and other prescribers rely on the FDA’s label to guide and inform clinical decisions,” Hassan co-wrote with Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. in a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf. “The label should be based on the best available science, in order for medications to provide the most benefit for patients, with the least harm.”
The FDA has the power to authorize new warning labels for prescription drugs and can require new labels as the administration gets new information about drug safety. Hassan and Braun want to see the FDA push opioid makers to update their warning labels to include more information about the possibility of addiction and the long-term effectiveness of the drugs.
The letter comes after a hearing this week in which Hassan was among the senators pushing the FDA to stop contracting with a consulting firm that has also worked with opioid makers.
Hassan and Braun wrote that the FDA has been subject to too much influence from drug makers, including on what the letter called “flawed” warning labels of prescription opioids.
“Big Pharma’s undue influence has led to the FDA making opioid-labeling decisions that exacerbate the opioid epidemic and contradict public health needs, and the FDA has kept these labels in place despite insufficient evidence of their safety and efficacy,” the letter says.
Hassan and Braun noted recent reviews that found there is little evidence to back opioid makers’ claims that the painkillers are effective in the long term. They also said language describing how some pills are made to be difficult to crush is described as an “abuse deterrent,” which the senators argued can lead people to believe that the drug itself is less prone to abuse.
The senators also said they are concerned that the design of the clinical trials may have inflated the effectiveness and understated the adverse effects of prescription opioids.
Hassan and Braun concluded by reminding Califf that he said during his confirmation hearing that he would review warning labels for prescription opioids.
“Our constituents expect you to act on this commitment,” the senators wrote, “reduce the harm that opioids can cause to individuals, and restore the public’s trust in the FDA.”