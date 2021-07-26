Smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada has once again blanketed New Hampshire, prompting state environmental officials to urge those sensitive to air pollution to limit their time outdoors.
Fine-particle air pollution concentrations have reached unhealthy levels across New Hampshire for individuals with lung diseases and those active outdoors, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services said Monday.
Wind patterns are blowing waves of smoke from fires out west and parts of Canada across much of the United States.
On Monday, a thick haze covered much of the state, reaching down to ground level in many locations.
“We are lucky that we aren’t in the thick of it, but every now and then we get a whiff of those fires,” said Jeff Underhill, chief scientist in the air resources division at the state Department of Environmental Services. “It really is impressive when you look at satellite imagery and see just how much of the country is being affected.”
Underhill said people should take precautions at least through Tuesday by limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.
“We expect this to last into early Wednesday,” Underhill said. “By then the hope is the wind pattern will change, and move the smoke plumes out of the area.”
Underhill said the wind pattern could change again later in the week, prompting another air quality warning.
“We saw unhealthy levels last week clear out and return,” Underhill said. “There’s no guarantee they won’t return again as long as the fires out west continue burning.
Sensitive individuals include children, older adults and anyone with lung disease such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, officials said.
In addition to the health effects, the smoke plumes also diffract light, causing a hazy appearance in the sky and reducing visibility of distant objects.
The severity of the health effects increases as fine particle concentrations increase. Symptoms of particle pollution exposure may include chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.
People with asthma and other lung diseases may not be able to breathe as deeply or vigorously as normal and may experience symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath.
Portions of Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont all reported air quality values similar to New Hampshire this week.