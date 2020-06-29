HCA hospitals in New Hampshire have set up a hotline to help secure temporary health coverage for those who have lost their jobs.
The hotline at (833) 867-8771 is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, Parkland Medical Center in Derry and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
“Part of our mission is to ensure the health of the communities we serve through our hospitals and health-care providers,” Jeff Scionti, CEO of Frisbie Memorial Hospital, said in a written statement.
“An important part of that is to be there in times of need and to ensure lack of insurance coverage and fears about the COVID-19 virus do not preclude people from receiving the health care they need.”
According to the news release, hotline advisors can discuss eligibility and advocacy services for:
· Continuing an employer’s existing plan for those who have recently lost a job (COBRA and other options);
· Applying for coverage via a spouse’s benefit program;
· Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance;
· Medicaid for those that meet certain criteria;
· State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a life-changing event like job loss.
These services are offered free of charge. HCA New Hampshire is not representing any other company or selling insurance plans, the news release states.