A healthy diet has become an important part of Fredric Allen Rivers Jr.’s lifestyle to reduce his risk for cancer recurrence and help manage other conditions, including a liver condition and ulcerative colitis. Here, Rivers cooks a healthy chicken and rice meal, and a tofu soup for his wife, Jamil.

 Steven M. Falk/philadelphia inquirer

When Fredrick Allen Rivers Jr. was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 31, the New Jersey resident had never heard of anyone so young getting a disease more commonly associated with aging.

But between 1995 and 2019, colorectal cancer rates have doubled among people under 55, even as the overall incidence declined, according to new data from the American Cancer Society. Adults younger than 55 accounted for about 20% of colorectal cancer diagnoses in 2019.